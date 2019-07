YORK COUNTY Va. (WAVY) — A person was airlifted to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Route 17 in York County late Wednesday.

Virginia State Police said the call came in just before 9 p.m. for the accident in the 6400 block of Route 17 near York Square.

State Police said one person was airlifted with unknown injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

No other details have been released.