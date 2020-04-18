Peninsula Indian Cultural Association distributes boxes of food to families in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Indian Cultural Association handed out about 100 boxes of food on Friday morning.
The boxes of food were delivered to the Lackey area of Yorktown, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
The sheriff’s office said each box weighed about 30 pounds and they estimate the food to be enough to last about 2 weeks.
The York County community thanked the Peninsula Indian Cultural Association for their kindness and support of families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on the Peninsula Indian Cultural Association and their mission to promote cultural and social coordination and to develop cultural values in children, click here.
