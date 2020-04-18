Peninsula Indian Cultural Association distributes boxes of food to families in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Indian Cultural Association handed out about 100 boxes of food on Friday morning.

The boxes of food were delivered to the Lackey area of Yorktown, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office said each box weighed about 30 pounds and they estimate the food to be enough to last about 2 weeks.

The York County community thanked the Peninsula Indian Cultural Association for their kindness and support of families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Peninsula Indian Cultural Association and their mission to promote cultural and social coordination and to develop cultural values in children, click here.

Photo courtesy of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

