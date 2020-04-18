Peninsula Indian Cultural Association distributes boxes of food to families in York County

York County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Indian Cultural Association handed out about 100 boxes of food on Friday morning.

The boxes of food were delivered to the Lackey area of Yorktown, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office said each box weighed about 30 pounds and they estimate the food to be enough to last about 2 weeks.

The York County community thanked the Peninsula Indian Cultural Association for their kindness and support of families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Peninsula Indian Cultural Association and their mission to promote cultural and social coordination and to develop cultural values in children, click here.

  • Photo courtesy of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.
  • Photo courtesy of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.
  • Photo courtesy of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories