Peninsula Health District issues warning about raccoon with rabies

York County
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District is warning citizens in the area of Calthrop Neck Road and Victory Boulevard in Yorktown about a raccoon that tested positive for rabies.

According to the press release from the Peninsula Health District, they encourage anyone that was personally exposed to the animal or had a pet come in contact with the raccoon to reach out them at (757) 594-7340. After hours, you can contact York Animal Control at (757) 890-3621.

Rabies is a potentially fatal, but preventable disease.

