Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A P.E. teacher at Tabb Middle School in York was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he had a firearm on school property.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding a handgun on the front seat of an unoccupied, unlocked vehicle parked at Tabb Middle School.

The school’s resource officer was able to secure the weapon and identify the owner.

24-year-old Dion Bartlett, Jr., a physical education teacher at the school, was subsequently arrested on charges of possession of a weapon on school property, a Class 6 felony.

A spokesperson for York County School Division told 10 On Your Side they are referring to the case as a personnel matter and they are currently following policies and procedures regarding the incident.

No further information has been released.