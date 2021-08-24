Overturned vehicle closes all eastbound lanes on I-64 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An overturned vehicle has closed all eastbound lanes on I-64 in York County Tuesday afternoon.
According to 511 Hampton Roads officials around 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, all eastbound lanes on I-64 are currently closed on mile marker 241, a mile west of VA-199W Exit 242A.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash, including whether there were injuries reported.
This is breaking news and ill be updated.
