One week into merger, York schools give update on Grafton students

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County School Division is giving an update after the first week of Grafton Complex students being back in the classroom.

Grafton Complex, which houses both a middle school and high school, was damaged by a fire in the electrical room Feb. 3.

Division officials say activity bus scheduled will resume next week. Buses will run on Mondays and Wednesdays for York High and Tabb Middle starting Wednesday, Feb. 19. Grafton High and Grafton Middle School activity buses will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

As far as childcare concerns, the division says staff have been working with community organizations to ease the transition. The division says any parents who still have concerns or issues can contact Northside Christian Church, which has offered to fill that need for sixth and seventh grade students.

Crews are still working to inspect and address the damage at Grafton Complex. They are completing inspection of the electrical room where the fire started.

Next week, crews will start to remove the electrical distribution panel that was destroyed by the fire.

Contractors will then be able to prepare the space and evaluate other electrical components while the new panel is being constructed.

“BELFOR Property Restoration Company has begun prioritizing items for retrieval from the complex, beginning with items required to maintain school operations at their new sites. Personal possessions that do not require extensive cleaning protocols are being cataloged pending return to individuals,” the division said.

