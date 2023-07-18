YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – An Oklahoma woman charged with second-degree murder and child neglect was arrested in York County.

Victoria Holland faces one count of second-degree murder and six counts of felony child neglect in Carter County, Oklahoma.

Ardmore Police say she is responsible for the death of her six-month-old daughter. She was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Yorktown in June after more than a month on the run.

“We actually got several tips that she was still in our area at the time the warrant was issued,” said Ardmore Police Sergeant Jake Glazener. “Of course we followed those leads and were not able to locate her, so it is out belief that she fled the area after the warrant was issued.”

They then referred the warrant to the U.S. Marshals, who tracked Holland to Virginia. She is now awaiting extradition to Oklahoma in Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

“It’s not uncommon for people to be a state over or something like that, but I was a little surprised that she went as far as she did across the country like that,” Glazener said.

Glazener admits he was shocked that 27-year-old Victoria Holland traveled 1,400 miles across the country to escape custody.

Glazener said last August they were called to Holland’s home for an unresponsive six-month old child, who later died at the hospital. An autopsy showed the baby’s cause of death was asphyxiation. They say the child was found in a make-shift bed.

“It was … like a laundry basket of sorts that was made for the child,” Glazener said.

Glazener couldn’t comment further on the conditions in which the child was found in or what specifically led up to the baby’s death.

Upon further investigation, though, officers learned Holland had left her young children alone on multiple occasions, including the baby who died.

Court documents revealed all the kids were all under 5-years-old.

“Anytime we have a case that involves a child its very difficult especially when there’s other children that are still involved that she’s still the mother of,” Glazener said. “They’re going to have to obviously grow up at some point and have questions about what happened to their sibling and their mother. It’s just a tragic deal for all involved.”

Glazener said investigators were able to prove the child neglect led to the death of the child.

Holland was originally arrested on the felony neglect charges, but because the baby died, those charges were upgraded.

“We’re not saying she intentionally killed the child, or anything like that,” Glazener said, “but Oklahoma state law states that given the fact that she was in the commission of a felony and the child died that the appropriate charge is murder in the second degree.”

Investigators don’t know if she has ties to Virginia or how she ended up here, but say it’s difficult to see what looks like a lack of remorse in her picture.

“That’s always kind of hard to see, especially with a child death,” Glazener said. “That’s always one of the more awful things that anybody would have to deal with. I can’t imagine doing that as a parent and still having that kind of reaction or demeanor, it’s definitely hard to fathom.”

Investigators in Oklahoma say Holland’s other children were not home when the infant died. They were with other family members.

Holland could face anywhere from ten years to life in prison.