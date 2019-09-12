Officials warn of possible hepatitis A exposure at Yorktown restaurant

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials are alerting the public to a possible hepatitis A exposure at a restaurant in Yorktown.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release an employee of Ginny’s Restaurant was recently diagnosed with the virus.

Officials said in the release people went to the restaurant one five specific dates — Aug. 22, Aug. 23, Aug. 28, Aug. 29 and Sept. 4 — may have been exposed to the virus.

There is no indication any food at the restaurant was source the infection, officials said.

The virus causes inflammation of the liver and can be spread through direct contact with another person who has been infected. A classic symptom of the virus is jaundice — yellowing of the skin or the eyes.

According to health officials, other symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dark urine.