Officials: Two rabid raccoons found in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District announced on Friday that two raccoons in York County have tested positive for the rabies virus.

One raccoon tested positive in the area of Seven Hollys Drive and Link Road in the Dare area of York County. The other one, meanwhile, was in the area of Quarter Track and Chinquapin Orchard in the Calthrop Neck.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) should contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact York County Animal Control at (757) 980-3621.

The Health District also released four important rabies prevention guidelines: