YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — There are warrants out for a Hampton man after a road rage incident led to a shooting in a Walmart parking lot in York County.

Thomas S. Kearney, 48, faces charges for one misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thomas S. Kearney. Courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office

On Oct. 2 at around 3:35 p.m. deputies were called to the Walmart at 2601 George Washington Memorial Hwy. for reports of shots fired in the parking lot.

Witnesses told deputies on the scene that two vehicles were involved in the incident, but already left the area. The shooting was a result of “road rage” that had occurred on Victory Boulevard, and continued into the Walmart parking lot, deputies said after speaking with the victim on the phone.

No one was injured from the shots that were fired.

His last known address is Old Fox Hill Road in Hampton.