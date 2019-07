YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in York County are searching for an individual who is accused of stealing two lawnmowers from an Ace Hardware store.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted a surveillance photo from the store to their Facebook. The store is located on George Washington Highway.

They say the individual stole the lawnmowers on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP or (757) 890-4999. Refer to report number 1902761.