YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Nineteen-year-old Montia Bouie of Greensboro was one of three young people killed in a December 2022 crash on Interstate 64 in York County.

10 On Your Side reporter Regina Mobley noted that she knew her grandmother and great-grandmother, and was very close to her great-great grandmother.

Velma O’Neil feels blessed that Montia Bouie — Tia, as she was called — left behind two beautiful great grandchildren — three-year-old Legend and one-year-old Legacy.

“It’s been very hard. I just try to go day by day,” O’Neil said.

Bouie, along with brothers, 21-year-old Jontae Russell, and 25-year-old Xzavier Evans of Virginia Beach, died when they were thrown from a party bus that was hit by a truck carrying beer on 64 in York County.

10 On Your Side has findings from National Transportation Safety Board.

The driver stated he did not see the bus until just prior to impact, according to the findings. He also stated he had no time to swerve or brake. 10 On Your Side reporter Regina Mobley read the findings to O’Neil.

“Oh, I’m speechless,” O’Neil said. “It’s really — it’s just devastating. Excuse me.”

The investigation also reveals that, at the time of impact, the party bus was traveling at less than 25 mph and the truck, less than 65 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Antonio Wiggins told police that, as the truck approached, “I begin to change lanes … then I hear a big bang. Next thing I know, I was tumbling around the bus. I then find myself on the ground.”

The truck driver told police that neither the bus driver nor he tried to change lanes.

As the probe continues, great-grandma now has custody of the children.

Her prayers for the future of Legend and Legacy?

“That I can be here all the way,” she said.