YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a fire at the Freedom Industrial Park in York.

According to the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, they were dispatched around 9 p.m. Friday to a fire alarm in the 300 block of Redoubt Road. This is the location of Atlantic Marine Services and Customs Gardens Landscaping in the Freedom Industrial Park.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing flames from the building. The fire was quickly under control. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.