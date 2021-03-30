No injuries after house fire on Will Scarlet Lane in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) –York County Fire & Life Safety responded to a house fire in the Queens Lake area Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Will Scarlet Lane for a report of a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters from York County Fire & Safety, Williamsburg and James City County Fire Departments found heavy smoke showing from the attic area of the home. The occupants had evacuated prior to crews’ arrival. The fire was found in the attic and quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.