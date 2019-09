YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus hit a mailbox Tuesday morning in York County.

Dispatchers said the crash was reported in the 500 block of Derby Run shortly before 8:45 a.m.

A spokesperson with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said there were students on the bus, but no one was hurt. No charges were filed.

It was not immediately known where the bus was headed.

The crash happened as students across Hampton Roads headed back to school for the new year.