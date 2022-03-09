No injuries after house fire in York County

House fire on York Warwick Drive in York County March 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy: York County Department of Fire and Life Safety)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a home caught on fire Wednesday evening in the Edgefield subdivision in York County.

Firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of York Warwick Drive.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the second and third floors of the home, York County Fire Chief Steve Kopczynski said.

House fire on York Warwick Drive in York County March 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy: York County Department of Fire and Life Safety)

All residents were out of the home when crews arrived.

The fire was brought under control, but Kopczynski said firefighters were still working to extinguish some hot spots as of 5:20 p.m. They were expected to be on scene for a little while longer.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this breaking news.