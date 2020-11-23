No injuries after garage fire in York County

Garage fire on Ironmonger Lane in York County. (Photo courtesy: York County Fire and Life Safety)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials said there were no injuries after a fire broke out inside a garage in York County Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in a detached garage in the 100 block of Ironmonger Lane in Seaford.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the garage and fire inside the building.

The fire was put out, however, crews remained on scene afterward for overhaul operations.

There were no occupants in the building, and no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The building sustained significant damage on the second floor and moderate damage on the first floor.

Initial investigation shows the fire appeared to originate in an area where a riding lawnmower was stored.

(Photo courtesy: York County Fire and Life Safety)

