YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials said there were no injuries after a fire broke out inside a garage in York County Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in a detached garage in the 100 block of Ironmonger Lane in Seaford.
Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the garage and fire inside the building.
The fire was put out, however, crews remained on scene afterward for overhaul operations.
There were no occupants in the building, and no civilian or firefighter injuries.
The building sustained significant damage on the second floor and moderate damage on the first floor.
Initial investigation shows the fire appeared to originate in an area where a riding lawnmower was stored.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- No injuries after garage fire in York County
- 2 hospitalized after house fire in Newport News
- Following resident complaints to 10 on Your Side, HOA fee hike in Buckner Farms may not happen
- Locally-based nonprofit Operation Blessing helping hurricane victims in Central America
- Coronavirus relief: When will lawmakers reach deal on more help for Americans?