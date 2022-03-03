No finding of discrimination following allegations of segregated school bus in York County

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A mother in York County is outraged after a three-month investigation concluded segregation allegations on a school bus were unfounded.

This is a follow-up to a story 10 On Your Side brought you in November last year when the woman’s daughter complained Black children were forced to sit in the front of the bus and white children in the back.

What happened at Yorktown Middle School remains under dispute. The chief human resource officer determined yes, something happened on bus Route 321, but it did not involve discrimination based on race.

Jackieya Toliver (WAVY photo: Regina Mobley)

This is what parent Jackieya Toliver told 10 On Your Side the day after the incident:

“I received a phone call from my daughter stating that the bus driver would not let the Black kids sit in the back of the bus. She had blocked the midsection so that they could not,” said Jackieya Toliver on the day after the incident.

“You heard a lot of commotion going on in the background. I did hear kids being told shut up. I’m not sure if that was from the bus driver or the assistant principal trying to calm the students down. It was very rowdy. I can tell you that. Black kids had to get picked up, but the white kids got to go home on the school bus,” said Toliver.

The school administration’s investigation included statements from 26 of the 27 students onboard, scores of interviews, and a review of surveillance video shot from the school. The bus was not equipped with a camera. According to the report, Toliver provided to 10 On Your Side, only three of the 26 children interviewed said children were segregated based on race.

Dr. Victor D. Shandor, division superintendent, in a letter to Toliver, stated in part: “I do not find that the allegations in your complaint are a violation of Policy…many of your concerns stem from a breakdown of discipline. The driver was verbally and physically assaulted by students…The investigation clearly revealed conflict between students along racial lines.”

Regina Mobley: “Did anyone interview your daughter?”

Jakieya Toliver: “No she was not interviewed by Mr. Meadows or anybody from the school board office at no point in the investigation.”

Regina Mobley: “What is your level of confidence in what the school administration has done based on your complaint?”

Kakieya Toliver: “I felt like there should have been another set of eyes outside looking into the situation.”

(Photo courtesy: Lawrence Gholson)

Toliver said she will file an appeal and Lawrence Gholson, president of the York County NAACP, told 10 On Your Side the civil rights organization is launching an investigation into the York Country School Division.



The report also calls for a number of changes, including the installation of cameras on all busses by June 30th, and diversity training for the staff.

10 On Your Side reached out to school board Chair Laurel Garrelts who responded by email writing: “As this matter is likely to come before the board, board members and division staff cannot comment on this matter at this time.”