Newport News man dies after his car gets lodged under tractor-trailer in overnight York Co. accident

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died following an overnight two-vehicle accident in York County.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police, the accident happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at mile marker 239 just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Reports say 35-year-old Newport News resident Errol Fraser was driving at a high rate of speed when he struck a Freightliner tractor-trailer from behind and lodged his vehicle under the back of the tractor-trailer.

The victim died upon impact, officials say. State Police say it is yet unknown whether alcohol was a contributing factor. The victim was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

His family members have been notified. No additional details have been released at this moment.

