Newport News man behind recent catalytic converter thefts, deputies say

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was behind recent catalytic converter thefts from the industrial park on Old York Hampton Highway in Yorktown, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

York-Poquoson deputies say they arrested 39-year-old John Matthew Gigante just before midnight on Thursday after they spotted an unoccupied red Ford F-150 truck at the industrial park.

Deputies say the truck was parked and hidden in the back. The windows were down, keys were in the ignition and the radio was playing, with tools used to steal catalytic converters inside.

Gigante was found hiding near the truck. He was charged with two counts of grand larceny of catalytic converters and one count of petit larceny of tools.

Deputies have not determined if Gigante was behind other recent catalytic converter thefts in the area, but said more charges may be pending.

Deputies in Isle of Wight recently said they were looking for the driver of a spray painted black truck behind thefts there. There have also been multiple other thefts reported in the past few months in the region.