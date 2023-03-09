YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers on the Colonial National Historical Parkway may have noticed new signs posted for the entrance fee.

Entrance fees are required for recreation anywhere within the park. This includes Yorktown Battlefield, the Colonial Parkway, and Jamestown Island.

According to park officials, Colonial National Historical Park keeps 80% of all fees collected and uses that money to improve visitor services and fund critical deferred maintenance projects in the park.

The remaining 20% of fees support similar efforts at parks that do not collect an entrance fee.

Officials say the new fee signs will make paying the entrance fee easier and more convenient. Guests scan the QR code to purchase daily ($15) or annual admission ($45) or visit one of the visitor centers for more options.

