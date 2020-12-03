National Park Service begins York River Shoreline Protection and Enhancement Project

On November 30, 2020, the National Park Service at Colonial National Historical Park began a shoreline protection and enhancement project along the western shore of the York River, near Indian Field Creek and Felgates Creek, northwest of Yorktown, Virginia.

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The National Park Service at Colonial National Historical Park began a shoreline protection and enhancement project along the western shore of the York River, near Indian Field Creek and Felgates Creek on November 30.

During the project, fishing and other access to the shoreline will be restricted in portions of the project area until March 1, 2021.

The NPS said in a press release Thursday, the phase of work is a part of an overall plan to protect about three miles of York River shoreline northwest of the Navy pier in order to maintain the stability of the Colonial Parkway.

The work will protect and enhance wetland habitats as well as offer protection to archaeological sites.

In addition, the project will enhance oyster habitats to improve water quality in the York River and the Chesapeake Bay.

NPS said the project is funded through entrance fees collected at national parks like Colonial National Historical Park and other parks around the country.

The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act allows the NPS to collect and retain revenue and requires that fee revenue be used to enhance the visitor experience.

The fees have become an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience, including recreational opportunities, at Colonial National Historical Park and throughout the national park system, the National Park Service.

