Music store working to help Grafton students following school fire

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Music and Arts in Yorktown is doing what they can to help Grafton Complex middle and high school students.



Ten On Your Side told you at the beginning of the month there was a fire in an electrical room.



Since then students have been sent to York High and Tabb Middle. Ten On Your Side spoke with Music and Arts store manager about what they’re doing to help band students.

“We have quite a few Grafton students that come here for lessons,” said store manager Brittany Edelson.



When Edelson heard about the fire at the Grafton Complex, she and her staff wanted to help the students out.



“One of the things were doing is loaning out the instruments for free to any of our current rental customers lesson customers and any students that have instrument maintenance agreements through us on instruments they own,” said Edelson.



She says they’ll also open up their practice rooms for the students. She says if students still haven’t been able to get certain belongings back like books needed for their instruments, she says they can buy a book from their store, and as long as they don’t write in it, they can return them



“But you know a lot of kids left their book bags with their method books in there so instead of purchasing anther books and finding they can go back into the school in another week or two weeks, three weeks, then they’re stuck with two books,” she said.



She says she and her staff want to be accommodating for the students.



If you would like more information you can call the store at 757-988-3970.