YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 31-year-old York County man died Wednesday morning from injuries he sustained in a crash Tuesday night.
Virginia State Police say the motorcyclist has been identified as Andrew Joseph Forrest.
Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night on Waterview Road, east of Hornsbyville Road in York County.
Forrest was traveling in the westbound lanes on a 2007 Harley Davidson when he ran off the road and struck a ditch.
He was taken to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, where he died early Wednesday morning, police said.
Neither alcohol nor speed played a contributing factor.
Latest Posts:
- Motorcyclist dies after York County crash
- Virginia governor grants $350K to preserve local farmland
- Bill looks to put money in local communities to fight veteran suicide
- New ‘smart’ light poles come to Hampton
- EVMS plans panel on coronavirus for Thursday