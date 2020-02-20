1  of  8
Motorcyclist dies after York County crash

York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 31-year-old York County man died Wednesday morning from injuries he sustained in a crash Tuesday night.

Virginia State Police say the motorcyclist has been identified as Andrew Joseph Forrest.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night on Waterview Road, east of Hornsbyville Road in York County.

Forrest was traveling in the westbound lanes on a 2007 Harley Davidson when he ran off the road and struck a ditch.

He was taken to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, where he died early Wednesday morning, police said.

Neither alcohol nor speed played a contributing factor.

