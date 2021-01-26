More than 600 York schools employees have started receiving or are signed up for vaccines

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — More than 600 employees of the York County School Division have either received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or have signed up to schedule an appointment.

The school division made the announcement in an update Monday for the school board.

“This is an important step in our ongoing efforts to resume in-person instruction for all students enrolled in the Flexible Framework,” the division wrote in the update.

As of Tuesday, there was no definitive timeline for when all employees would receive both doses of the vaccine. However, the division said it expects it to be three to four weeks past the second dose before the vaccine reaches “optimal protection.”

During Monday’s school board meeting, the division’s chief operating officer also gave an update on interim guidance that had been issued by the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia Department of Health.

The guidance is slightly different than that issued last summer, but the York school division said it already aligns with many of the strategies the division already put in place over the school year.

The new guidance “places greater emphasis on the effectiveness of mitigation strategies along with community transmission rates,” the division said.

As of Tuesday, elementary school and grade six students are on a hybrid in-person learning model. Grade 12 is also on a hybrid model, while the rest are all remote.

The division said it needs to take staffing and the “impact of community transmission” into consideration when bringing more students back to the classroom for in-person learning.

“Unfortunately, while we would like to continue moving forward, we do not have the capacity to safely shift more grade levels into the Hybrid Model at this time,” the division said.

Quarantine and isolation protocols, ensuring Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations and decreased substitute teacher availability have been challenges.

As transmission rates decrease and immunizations move forward, the division will look at ways to get grades seven through 11 back into the hybrid in-person learning model.

