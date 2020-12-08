Military veteran arrested after authorities find military trip flare in JCC garage

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A military veteran has been charged after authorities in James City County found a military trip flare in his garage back in November.

James City County Police found the M49A1 surface trip flare during a search after they were called to Adam Ringgenberg’s neighborhood for a suspicious bag left in a neighbor’s driveway back on Nov. 16.

Police cleared the bag and nothing criminal was found inside, but later searched for items related to Ringgenberg‘s military service in his residence, which could include “destructive devices and/or components.”

Ringgenberg, 35, told authorities he had a white phosphorus trip wire grenade in his garage.

U.S. Navy EOD personnel took possession of the military ordnance for disposal and the James City County Fire Marshal’s Office took out a felony warrant for manufacture, transport, distribute, possess or use a fire bomb or explosive materials or devices.

Ringgenberg was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Hopewell Police Department and taken to Riverside Regional Jail, where he was denied bond.

No other details in the case have been released, but police said Ringgenberg reportedly had mental health issues.