Middle school students complete Nerf prosthetic arm project

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A young girl with limb difference now has a “Nerf blasting” prosthetic arm, thanks to the creative minds of the students at Tabb Middle School.

The four-month project culminated recently in laughter, smiles and a whole lot of glitter.

A few weeks ago, 10 On Your Side introduced you to young Zoey Hale, who had a big request for the Tabb Middle School STEM Club. After collaborating with ECPI and the Nerf engineers at Hasbro, the students at Tabb used their 3D printers to build adapters for Zoey’s prosthetic arm.

Now, her prosthetic attaches to a Nerf blaster — and she can’t get enough.

Zoey with her adapted Nerf blaster.

“I think we had a couple of days that we weren’t really sure how this was going to pan out,” said Cheslei Fox, instructional innovation coach in the York County School Division and the lead on this project. “But once I saw how motivated they [the students] were, one way or the other, we were going to make it happen.”

To top it all off, the students also surprised young Zoey with a glitter blasting unicorn horn, which once attached to her prosthetic, sprays glitter like there’s no tomorrow. But with this project being finished, for the students and Fox, it’s just the beginning.

“To start looking at other disabilities and ways that we can help those kids just play,” added Fox. “It’s what Zoey told us earlier, she wrote to all the other kids just thank you for letting me be able to play. And we want to do that for other kids, too.”