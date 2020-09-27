Men arrested in connection with Hampton Roads burglaries face additional charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three Norfolk men who were arrested earlier this summer in connection with a series of business burglaries in Hampton Roads are now facing additional charges from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

John Parker, 52, Leroy Pope, 51, and James E. Carter, 44, were originally arrested August in connection with at least four burglaries at convenience stores in Norfolk. The charges included four counts of commercial burglary and conspiracy, three counts each of grand larceny, and one count each of petit larceny.

Following the initial arrest, police said the men were also connected to burglaries in other cities where they faced additional charges.

Suffolk officials then released information that the men were each arrested on charges including breaking and entering, grand larceny, larceny with the intent to sell, conspiracy to commit a felony (four charges for each man), obtaining money by false pretense, and destruction of property related to an incident at a Raceway in Suffolk.

On Friday, Sept. 25, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office released information that the men were also being charged in connection with break-ins at four more locations including Friedman’s Jewelers, Rip’s, Happy Shopper, and Speedway.

