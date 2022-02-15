Masks will be optional for York County students starting Feb. 22

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, a student listens to the teacher’s instructions at iPrep Academy on the first day of school in Miami. Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County school officials have decided to make masks option for students while they’re in school buildings and offices.

The change will go into effect Tuesday, Feb 22.

The York County School Board voted unanimously to adjust the mask policy Monday night.

“In discussing the timeline for implementing changes, the Board sought to ensure they provided time for families and staff, especially those who are more vulnerable to the virus, to prepare for this shift,” the York County School Division wrote in a social media post on Monday.

Federal orders still require students to wear masks on school buses. Students in regional programs will also need to adhere to the COVID-19 mitigation practices at those respective campuses.

More changes will come to the contact tracing process. Division staff will no longer handle contract tracing; it will be done by the Peninsula Health District.

However, students and staff should still report positive COVID-19 tests to the division and follow guidelines for isolation.

Employees are still required to wear masks in schools and offices — the same goes for visitors and volunteers.

