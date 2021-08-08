Masks optional when York County Schools return this fall

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — After a fiery three-hour-long special school board meeting, the York County School Board voted to begin the school year with masks being optional for all staff and students inside school buildings.

At last Wednesday’s special meeting, Superintendent Victor D. Shandor, Ed.D., made the recommendation to make masks mandated, however, it was ultimately voted down.

His official recommendation was to “begin the school year with masks required for everyone while inside YCSD buildings and while students and staff are on school buses.”

After listening to public comments, the school board voted on an amended version of Dr. Shandor’s recommendation. The amendment called for masks to only be required on school buses.

It passed in a 3-2 vote.

The mask mandate on school buses is in accordance with federal requirements.