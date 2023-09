YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 34-year-old man is wanted on multiple charges, including strangulation and abduction, in York County.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Ajay Merrick is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 165 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair.

Ajay Merrick

They haven’t release additional information in the case, but ask anyone who’s seen Merrick to call them at 757-890-3621 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.