2 people wanted in connection with armed robbery of convenience store, Sheriff’s Office says

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for two subjects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened Tuesday night.

Deputies responded just before 10:20 p.m. to the 7000 block of Route 17 for the incident where two armed subjects allegedly entered Uppy’s Convenience Store, produced a firearm to the clerk, and demanded the money from the register.

Both subjects were wearing gloves, masks, and hoodies and fled on foot toward White’s Road, according to deputies.

Deputies say that at this time, the race and sex of the individuals cannot be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Facebook Tip Line 757-890-4999 and refer to case #2003513.

Latest News