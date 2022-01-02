Man shoots at deputy, barricades himself in Yorktown home before taking his own life

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies say a man has taken his own life after a nearly five-hour-long barricade situation in Yorktown.

According to officials, deputies were called to a house around 1:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Rocky Road for a dispute. When deputies arrived on the scene, they determined a man was armed and barricading himself on the second floor of the house.

He fired multiple shots towards deputies.

Deputies were able to enter the home around 6:40 p.m. in learned that the man had taken his own life.

Sheriff Diggs says the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Response Team, James City County Police Department and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to the incident.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.