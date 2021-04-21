Man seriously hurt in York County crash, 2 arrested and charged with DUI and hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been arrested and charged with DUI-maiming and felony hit-and-run after a crash Tuesday night in York County that left a man seriously hurt.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday when 25-year-old Derik Ryan Adams and his passenger, 31-year-old John Devon Wright, were traveling eastbound on Victory Boulevard.

Their vehicle, a 2005 GMC Sierra, ran off the roadway, drove across the concrete median, and struck a 2003 Toyota Camry head-on which was traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard.

After the crash, State Police say Adams and his passenger Wright then attempted to flee the scene. York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other witnesses were in the area and were able to detain both men.

Inside the Camry, a 23-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

State Police say Adams and Wright were arrested and charged with DUI-maiming, reckless driving, and felony hit and run. Both are now in the custody of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation.