Man sentenced to 4 years in 2018 fatal hit-and-run in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in connection with the death of a bicyclist in York County back in 2018 learned how much time he will spend behind bars.

Alexander Crosby was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday.

Officials say 50-year-old Brian Utne was biking on Lakeside drive back in November 2018 when Crosby hit and killed him.



Crosby pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop.

Robert Strickland, the other suspect, will be sentenced on July 7. Strickland pleaded not guilty to charges of accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice, and concealing evidence.