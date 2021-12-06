Man sentenced to 3 years after pleading guilty to 2019 bank robbery in York County

York County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been sentenced to 3 years after pleading guilty to a 2019 bank robbery in York County.

Then-54-year-old DeWayne Handy was arrested a week after the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway was robbed by a masked man on Dec. 3, 2019.

Handy, from Hampton, was initially charged with two counts of robbery and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, both of which were later amended. His additional charges of entering a bank while armed with the intent to commit larceny and wearing a mask in public were withdrawn.

On Friday, after pleading guilty to the updated charges, Handy was sentenced to 10 years with 7 years suspended. He will serve 3 years behind bars.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10