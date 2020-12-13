Man injured in shooting on Drew Road in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office say that a man was injured in a shooting Sunday night.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Drew Road in York County.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time but he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies are currently on the scene gathering information.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FB Tip Line 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.