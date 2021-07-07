Man given 1-year active sentence for concealing evidence in 2018 fatal hit-and-run in York

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of concealing evidence in a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist in 2018 will serve a one-year active jail sentence.

Robert Lee Strickland, of Poquoson, was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison with 10 suspended on charges of destroying evidence on a felony offense, destruction of property and accessory after the fact in a felony, according to York-Poquoson Circuit Court case records.

The charges stem from the death of 50-year-old Brian Utne, who was hit and killed by a driver as he was biking on Lakeside Drive in October 2018.

Strickland is the second person to be sentenced in this case.

Alexander Crosby was sentenced to four years in prison in May for hitting Utne. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop.