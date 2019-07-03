Man gets 8 years in connection to shooting at Yorktown pier

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — One of two people charged following a shooting at Yorktown’s fishing pier is now facing eight years in prison.

Court records show John Arthur Walker IV was sentenced for his role in the May 2018 shooting on Tuesday.

Walker and a 14-year-old boy were both charged with aggravated malicious wounding, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

A jury trial was originally set for late-March, but Walker pleaded guilty to all charges before the trial was set to start.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the second suspect charged in the case.