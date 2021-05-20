Man dies in crash on Rochambeau Drive in York County

(Photo provided by the Virginia State Police)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Wednesday night after a head-on crash on Rochambeau Drive in York County.

Virginia State Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. at 701 Rochambeau Drive.

The driver of a 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier, Douglas Alonzo Wright Jr., was entrapped after the crash and was later pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation showed Wright was heading west on Rochambeau when he crossed the center line and struck a Volkswagen Beetle head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Gregory N. Dockery, Jr. and his passenger, Daniel E. Jones, were both taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said neither alcohol or speed were contributing factors.