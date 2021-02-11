Man arrested in connection with shooting that left 26-year-old paralyzed in Williamsburg

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left another man paralyzed in Williamsburg.

On Feb. 11, around 2:16 p.m., Alexander Xavier Berkley, a 29-year-old resident of James City County was apprehended by police in West Virginia after over a month-long search.

Berkley was wanted for shooting 26-year-old Christopher Lewis in front of the GameStop in the 800 block of E. Rochambeau Drive on December 26, 2020.

Berkley was charged with three felony counts each of attempt to commit a non-capital offense, shooting or stabbing in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated malicious wounding.

He was also charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of brandishing a firearm.

Berkley is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County in West Virginia and is awaiting extradition back to York County.

York County Sheriff Diggs said, “I would like to thank the Clarksville Police Department and the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit for their tireless assistance with the apprehension of the offender. I would also be remiss if I didn’t thank our team of diligent investigators who have worked endless hours to bring this case to a close.”