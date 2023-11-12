YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man and woman pleaded guilty, and were sentenced, for voluntary manslaughter and child abuse on Oct. 3.

The guilty plea came after a 22-month-old girl’s death. Anna Raines said she left the girl will Jesse Gunn to meet her drug dealer around 2 a.m. Police said the girl appeared to have been dead for a while before they got there.

The girl’s room had drugs in the diaper bag, loaded syringes, cigarettes, etc., police said.

Raines was sentenced to 10 years for the voluntary manslaughter charge, and five years with one suspended for the child abuse charge. She has 14 years to serve. The sentences will run consecutively.

Jesse Gunn Anna Raines

Jesse Gunn was sentenced to 10 years for the voluntary manslaughter charge and five years with one year suspended for the child abuse charge.

A trial for Anna Raines and Jesse Gunn was supposed to begin on Nov. 13.