Male found shot in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday night.

Emergency communications received a call around 9:32 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Tam-O-Shanter Boulevard. Witnesses on scene told deputeies that two males had been shooting at each other.

A male victim who had been shot was later located and transported to a hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.