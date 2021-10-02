LOVE Letters become permanent fixture on Yorktown’s waterfront

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Yorktown’s waterfront is now the permanent home of Virginia Tourism’s life-sized LOVE artwork.

The installation, between Water Street Grille and the Freight Shed, is part of a state and local partnership to promote tourism in the Commonwealth.

“We are definitely a unique destination. There are so many vastly different reasons a person may fall in love with Yorktown. There’s of course the history and our ties to the American Revolution, but then we also have our location which puts us right along the York River,” said Kristi Olsen, York County’s Tourism Development Manager. “Not only can we say our restaurants serve some of the freshest seafood and we offer up an amazing view—but we also have the local history of the watermen and purveyors. We offer an amazing lineup of special events year-round, many of which are free to the community.”

The 16 feet long sign has previously been rented from Virginia Tourism to feature at events such as the Fall Market, National Farmers Market Week, and the Mistletoe Market.

Officials say the letters will be themed for different seasons in addition to markets, festivals, and holiday festivities.