Local health officials to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Tabb High School Saturday

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in York County Saturday.

The pop-up vaccine clinic will be hosted by the Williamsburg Drug Company at Tabb high School on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Health officials will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 years and older.

The clinic is open to the public. To register, click here.

