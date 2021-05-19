Local health officials to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Tabb High School Saturday

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in York County Saturday.
The pop-up vaccine clinic will be hosted by the Williamsburg Drug Company at Tabb high School on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Health officials will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 years and older.
The clinic is open to the public. To register, click here.
