Local dance studio offers free lessons online during stay-at-home order

YORKTOWN, Va (WAVY) – A Yorktown dance studio is doing its part to keep people fit and busy during this time of self-isolation.

The owner of Country Bootleggers Dance Studio believes that the power of dance is what’s going to help keep the community together. That’s why she’s offering free lessons for people right in the comfort of their own living room.

Whether it’s a two-step, ballroom or salsa, Cindy Norge wants to give the community a chance to learn a new skill while in isolation.

“I thought this would be a great opportunity to engage with people, and maybe we will be getting new students in our studio and [letting] people know where we are,” she said.

Her dance studio, Country Bootleggers, is in Yorktown but since the stay-at-home order, she has moved her services online. She is now offering pair or individual lessons for all types of dance for free.

“It’s something different. Usually, you have to go to the studio and usually, parents are really busy with their children’s outings and sports and stuff like that, so now it gives them a different opportunity to do things at home,” said Norge.

She admits this is a hard time for her business, but doesn’t want that to prevent her from having an impact on the area.

“Statistics say that dancing is really good for your muscles, your memory and your tone,” she added.

Deborah Anderson is a salsa instructor for the company; she is teaching online now.

“It’s hard for me as not just as an instructor, but as a dancer, to not be able to get out into the community. There is an amazing community in our Hampton Roads area and you’d be surprised how many people love to dance Latin dance,” she said.

Both Cindy and Deborah hope more residents will join them.

“Being able to still connect with new and present and old students through this new form is great,” said Anderson.

For more information on these classes or the weekend line dance party, click here.

