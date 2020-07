YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A kitten was rescued when the Virginia Department of Transportation was on a routine project inspection Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from VDOT, a kitten was rescued by Mellony Fisher from the top of a drop inlet within the construction site at the I-64 Widening Segment II Project in York County.

Thanks to @VaDOT Environmental staff, a routine project inspection turned into a picture “purr-fect” rescue this morning at the I-64 Widening Segment III Project in @YorkCountyVAGov! A kitten was rescued by Mellony Fisher from the top of a drop inlet within the construction site. pic.twitter.com/RnXQJ2DPzn — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) July 7, 2020

The kitten appeared to be unharmed.