Kitten in custody: York County deputies, citizens rescue cat from car’s engine bay

A county dispatcher later adopted the cat and named her Winnie

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A kitten was taken into custody Saturday night after getting stuck in a car’s engine bay.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted a short clip of body camera footage from the end of the ordeal, which lasted about 30 minutes.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a call about a kitten stuck under the hood of a car Saturday evening.

The caller said she was able to hear the kitten earlier in the day, but couldn’t get anyone to help her remove the critter from the engine bay.

Deputies and some citizens worked together to free the kitten from the vehicle.

The body camera footage shows one deputy pulling the kitten from the car and carrying it to the back of his cruiser. Before putting it in the back of the car, another deputy helped him wrap the animal in a towel.

Deputy Corbin Armstrong, Sgt. Brandon Williams and Lt. Damon Radcliffe assisted with the rescue.

After the kitten was removed, it was taken to the emergency vet.

The sheriff’s office said they later found out that a local dispatcher had adopted the kitten and named her Winnie.