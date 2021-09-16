Jamestown-Scotland Ferry cues featured on new VDOT 511 cameras

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Department of Transportation continues to expand its 511 network, the public can now view traffic queues for the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry in Surry and James City counties.

The two cameras are located at the intersection of Rolfe Highway and Pleasant Point Road in Surry, and in Jamestown, two cameras are placed on the existing digital message sign on Jamestown Road.

Officials say the cameras will allow drivers to see the queue approximately one-half mile from the boarding locations in real-time.

“We now have a direct way to efficiently assist ferry travelers and help them make informed decisions,” said Wes Ripley, ferry operations manager. “We transport up to 2,500 vehicles on average a day, and keeping motorists moving efficiently and safely is our number one priority.”

The goal of the cameras is to allow drivers to decide if an alternate route is needed.

View the cameras online. Drivers can also visit www.511virginia.org, call 511, or download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app for current traffic and travel information.