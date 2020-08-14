Injuries reported at York County house fire

York County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several fire departments reported to a house fire in York County Friday morning.

When crews arrived at the home in the 100 block of Hickory Hills Drive just after 8 a.m. they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure.

Officials confirmed there are injuries reported, but did not say how serious the injuries are.

Personnel from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety are working the incident with aid from James City County and Williamsburg.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10